Christian Slater, Kris Marshall & More to Lead West End Revival of Glengarry Glen Ross

Christian Slater is among the stars set to appear in a new London revival of David Mamet's Pulitzer-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross, scheduled to run from October 26, 2017 through February 3, 2018 at the Playhouse Theatre. Sam Yates will direct the new production.



Slater will take on the role of Ricky Roma. He will appear alongside Kris Marshall (My Family) as John Williamson, Robert Glenister (Hustle) as Dave Moss, Stanley Townsend (Girl from North Country) as Shelley Levine and Don Warrington (Death in Paradise) as George Aaronow. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Glengarry Glen Ross is set in an office of cut-throat Chicago salesmen pitched in a high-stakes competition against each other. The four increasingly desperate employees will do anything, legal or otherwise, to sell the most real estate.



Christian Slater, a 2016 Golden Globe winner for Mr. Robot, was last on the London stage in Swimming with Sharks at the Vaudeville Theatre and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest at the Gielgud/Garrick Theatre. His Broadway credits include The Glass Menagerie, Side Man, Merlin, Macbeth, Copperfield and The Music Man.