Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Christian Slater, Kris Marshall & More to Lead West End Revival of Glengarry Glen Ross
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 5, 2017
Christian Slater
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Christian Slater is among the stars set to appear in a new London revival of David Mamet's Pulitzer-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross, scheduled to run from October 26, 2017 through February 3, 2018 at the Playhouse Theatre. Sam Yates will direct the new production.

Slater will take on the role of Ricky Roma. He will appear alongside Kris Marshall (My Family) as John Williamson, Robert Glenister (Hustle) as Dave Moss, Stanley Townsend (Girl from North Country) as Shelley Levine and Don Warrington (Death in Paradise) as George Aaronow. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Glengarry Glen Ross is set in an office of cut-throat Chicago salesmen pitched in a high-stakes competition against each other. The four increasingly desperate employees will do anything, legal or otherwise, to sell the most real estate.

Christian Slater, a 2016 Golden Globe winner for Mr. Robot, was last on the London stage in Swimming with Sharks at the Vaudeville Theatre and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest at the Gielgud/Garrick Theatre. His Broadway credits include The Glass MenagerieSide Man, Merlin, Macbeth, Copperfield and The Music Man.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Betsy Wolfe & More Join Broadway Revival of Carousel; Will Play Imperial Theatre
  2. Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl Get Ready for a Mother of a Relationship in Torch Song
  3. Billy Porter & Stark Sands Return to Kinky & More Save the Date Picks for September
  4. Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Fall Shows You're Most Looking Forward To
  5. Jessie Mueller Joins Tom Hanks & More in Steven Spielberg Film The Post

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Anastasia Chicago Frozen Cats A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps