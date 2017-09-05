Broadway BUZZ

Andy Karl, Orfeh, Jessie Mueller & More to Lead Broadway Loves Houston Benefit Concert
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 5, 2017
Orfeh & Andy Karl
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway stars including Andy Karl, Orfeh and Jessie Mueller will lend their talent to the benefit Broadway Loves Houston: A Concert to Rebuild Houston's Downtown Theater District. Presented to help raise funds for theaters affected by Hurricane Harvey, the event will take place on October 9 at The Green Room 42 inside the Yotel. 

Along with Tony nominee Orfeh, Olivier-winning Groundhog Day star Karl and upcoming Tony-winning Carousel star Mueller, the benefit concert's lineup will include Ali Stroker, Nikki M. James, Tony Yazbeck, Kevin Chamberlin, Michael Arden, Phillip Boykin, Lesli Margherita, Phoebe Strole, Alex Newell, Kenita Miller, Lauren Molina, Nick Cearley and Kate Rockwell. More stars will be announced at a later date.

David Perlow will direct the event, set to be hosted by Broadway veteran Seth Rudetsky. A donation link will be available soon.

View Comments

