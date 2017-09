These production shots have us losing our minds! Olivier winners Imelda Staunton, Janie Dee, Philip Quast as well as Peter Forbes are leading a dazzling revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies at the U.K.’s National Theatre. The production opens on September 6. Feast your eyes on these hot shots and get yourself a plane ticket across the pond to see it stat!



Imelda Staunton takes the stage as Sally.

Philip Quast plays the role of Ben.

Staunton and Janie Dee spar as Sally and Phyllis.

Peter Forbes takes on Buddy.



Follies is playing at the National's Olivier Theatre through January 3, 2018.