Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

(Photos: Josef Astor, Ahron R. Foster & Getty Images)
Culturalist Results! Here Are the Fall Shows Fans Are Most Looking Forward To
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 5, 2017

Labor Day weekend is officially over, which means that summer is unofficially over, but we do have some good news for you to kick off your workweek. The 2017-2018 Broadway season is underway! 1984 and Prince of Broadway have already had their bows, and there are many productions that will have audiences running to the theater this season. In honor of that four letter "f" word ("fall," you guys) dawning on us, we asked you which production you're already lining up at the box office to see. Lucky for you, you can read all about your number-one pick in our Fall Preview series right now. Keep your eyes peeled this week for more glam pieces celebrating all that's new in the upcoming season, and check out your top 10!



10. Junk



9. Farinelli and the King



8. The Parisian Woman



7. Time and the Conways



6. Springsteen on Broadway



5. Meteor Shower



4. M. Butterfly



3. SpongeBob SquarePants



2. The Band's Visit



1. Once on This Island

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Rise and Reboot of Broadway's Beloved Once on This Island
  2. Betsy Wolfe & More Join Broadway Revival of Carousel; Will Play Imperial Theatre
  3. Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl Get Ready for a Mother of a Relationship in Torch Song
  4. Culturalist Results! Here Are the Fall Shows Fans Are Most Looking Forward To
  5. Phillipa Soo & Marton Csokas to Join Uma Thurman & More in Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Anastasia Chicago Frozen Cats A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps