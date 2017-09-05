Culturalist Results! Here Are the Fall Shows Fans Are Most Looking Forward To

Labor Day weekend is officially over, which means that summer is unofficially over, but we do have some good news for you to kick off your workweek. The 2017-2018 Broadway season is underway! 1984 and Prince of Broadway have already had their bows, and there are many productions that will have audiences running to the theater this season. In honor of that four letter "f" word ("fall," you guys) dawning on us, we asked you which production you're already lining up at the box office to see. Lucky for you, you can read all about your number-one pick in our Fall Preview series right now. Keep your eyes peeled this week for more glam pieces celebrating all that's new in the upcoming season, and check out your top 10!
10. Junk
9. Farinelli and the King
8. The Parisian Woman
7. Time and the Conways
6. Springsteen on Broadway
5. Meteor Shower
4. M. Butterfly
3. SpongeBob SquarePants
2. The Band's Visit
1. Once on This Island
