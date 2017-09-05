Broadway Grosses: The Great Comet Burns Bright at the Box Office Before Final Bow

Broadway said farewell to 12-time Tony nominee Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 on September 3. The acclaimed tuner broke new ground in bringing immersive theater to the forefront of the Great White Way. Over its last week, audiences made their way to the Imperial Theatre for one last chance to experience Dave Malloy's rich score filling a Broadway house. In The Great Comet's final week, the show saw a box office jump of $208,947.37 from its prior slate of reported grosses. While Natasha, Pierre, Anatole, Sonya and the eclectic Comet gang are no longer on Broadway, fingers remain crossed that talented author Malloy and inventive director Rachel Chavkin come back soon with even more theater that challenges as much as it entertains.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 3:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,987,202.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,273,239.92)
3. The Lion King ($1,999,796.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,683,308.40)
5. Wicked ($1,674,670.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($376,043.50)
4. Prince of Broadway ($356,776.00)
3. The Terms of My Surrender ($304,915.70)
2. 1984 ($291,069.08)
1. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($253,623.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.44%)
2. Come From Away (101.96%)
3. Hamilton (101.76%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.21%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (100.59%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Terms of My Surrender (72.83%)
4. Cats (68.51%)
3. A Doll's House, Part 2 (67.34%)
2. Miss Saigon (65.16%)
1. 1984 (60.19%)
Source: The Broadway League
