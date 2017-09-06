Broadway BUZZ

Brian Tyree Henry to Join Michael Cera & Chris Evans in Lobby Hero on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 6, 2017
Brian Tyree Henry
(Photo: courtesy of Polk & Co.)

Emmy nominee and Broadway veteran Brian Tyree Henry has been added to the cast of Oscar winner Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero, set play Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre in 2018. Henry will play the role of William alongside the previously announced Michael Cera as Jeff and Chris Evans as Bill. Trip Cullman directs the production that will begin previews on March 1 and open on March 26. 

In Lobby Hero, a young security guard (Cera) with big ambitions clashes with his stern boss (Henry), an intense rookie cop and her unpredictable partner (Evans). Additional casting for Lobby Hero will be announced at a later date.

Brian Tyree Henry originated the role of The General in Broadway's The Book of Mormon. His off-Broadway credits include The Fortress of Solitude, The Brother/Sister Plays, The Brothers Size and Romeo and Juliet. Henry, who currently appears on the FX series Atlanta, earned an Emmy nomination for a guest spot on This Is Us.

Lobby Hero will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Japhy Weideman and sound design by Darron L. West.

