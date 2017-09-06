Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Alum Billy Magnussen Cast in Disney's Live-Action Aladdin
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 6, 2017
Billy Magnussen
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Stage and screen star Billy Magnussen is joining Disney's previously announced live-action re-make of Aladdin. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Tony nominee is set to take on the brand new role of Prince Anders.

Magnussen joins a cast that includes Mena Massoud in the title role, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the Genie. Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony-winning songwriting duo behind Broadway hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, will write lyrics to new songs by composer Alan Menken for the film. A release date for the live-action film will be announced at a later time.

Magnussen was last seen on Broadway in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; he received a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Spike. He made his Great White Way debut in The Ritz in 2007. On screen, he has appeared in Ingrid Goes West, Bridge of Spies, The Big Short, Black Mirror and more.

The Broadway musical adaptation of Aladdin is currently dazzling audiences at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

