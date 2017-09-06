Billy Crudup to Star in World Premiere Solo Play Harry Clarke at Vineyard Theatre

Billy Crudup has landed a new stage role! The Tony winner will star in Harry Clarke, a new solo play by David Cale, set to play off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre. The previously announced production, directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, will begin performances on October 26 and open on November 12. Harry Clarke will also be recorded and produced by Audible as an audio play, which will be available in early 2018.



Harry Clarke follows a shy midwestern man who leads an outrageous double life as the cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. Moving to New York City and presenting himself as an Englishman, he charms his way into a wealthy family’s life as the seductive and precocious Harry, whose increasingly risky and dangerous behavior threatens to undo more than his persona.



Billy Crudup is a Tony winner for The Coast of Utopia whose Broadway credits also include Arcadia, The Elephant Man, The Pillowman, The Three Sisters and Bus Stop. Off-Broadway, Crudup has appeared in The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Measure for Measure, The Metal Children and America Dreaming. His screen credits include Gypsy, Spotlight and Almost Famous.