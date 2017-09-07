Broadway BUZZ

Kara Lindsay to Join Beautiful—The Carole King Musical; Chilina Kennedy Sets Return Date
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 7, 2017
Kara Lindsay
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Happy days are here again, and we couldn't be happier! Wicked alum Kara Lindsay will join the company of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical in the role of Cynthia Weil beginning on September 12. The original Newsies star will play an engagement in the hit musical at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre through December 31. Sara King, who currently plays Cynthia Weil, will return to the role of Marilyn Wald.

In other Beautiful news, Chilina Kennedy will return to the show on September 12, stepping back into the role of Carole King. Current star Abby Mueller will conclude her run on September 10.

The Broadway cast of Beautiful also includes Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein, with an ensemble that features Kerissa Arrington, Britney Coleman, Adam Dietlein, Kevin Duda, Rosharra Francis, Laurel Harris, Jesse Hooker Bailey, Sara King, Rob Marnell, Paris Nix, Kris Roberts, Nicholas Ryan, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman, Daniel Torres, Melvin Tunstall, Alan Wiggins and Dashaun Young.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
