Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Alison Fraser to Star as an Upper West Side Psychoanalyst in New Solo Play Squeamish
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 7, 2017
Alison Fraser
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Beloved Tony nominee Alison Fraser will star in the new solo work Squeamish, written and directed by Aaron Mark. Previews will begin on October 6 at The Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row with an official opening scheduled for October 16.

Squeamish is the tale of an Upper West Side psychoanalyst, a long-time recovering alcoholic whose bloody quest for personal balance begins when she finds herself in the South Plains of Texas, off her meds, after her nephew's suicide.

Alison Fraser, a Tony nominee for Romance/Romance and The Secret Garden, has also been seen on Broadway in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Falsettos, Tartuffe and Gypsy. Her extensive list of off-Broadway credits includes a Lucille Lortel Award-nominated performance in First Daughter Suite along with turns in The Sandbox, Funnyhouse of a Negro, The School For Lies, The Divine Sister, March of the Falsettos and In Trousers.

Aaron Mark's credits as a writer include Empanada Loca, Another Medea, Deer and A Bedtime Story. His directing work has included productions of The Mystery of Irma Vep and Deathtrap along with Ben Rimalower's solo plays Patti Issues and Bad With Money.

Squeamish will feature lighting and scenic design by Sarah Johnston with Michael Growler serving as costume consultant. The production will play a limited engagement through November 11.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Sets Broadway Dates and Theater
  2. Donna Murphy Sets Final Performance Date in Hello, Dolly!
  3. Back Where She Belongs! Bernadette Peters Will Return to Broadway in Hello, Dolly!
  4. The Rise and Reboot of Broadway's Beloved Once on This Island
  5. Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2 Will Close on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Anastasia Chicago Frozen Cats A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps