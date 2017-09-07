Alison Fraser to Star as an Upper West Side Psychoanalyst in New Solo Play Squeamish

Beloved Tony nominee Alison Fraser will star in the new solo work Squeamish, written and directed by Aaron Mark. Previews will begin on October 6 at The Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row with an official opening scheduled for October 16.



Squeamish is the tale of an Upper West Side psychoanalyst, a long-time recovering alcoholic whose bloody quest for personal balance begins when she finds herself in the South Plains of Texas, off her meds, after her nephew's suicide.



Alison Fraser, a Tony nominee for Romance/Romance and The Secret Garden, has also been seen on Broadway in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Falsettos, Tartuffe and Gypsy. Her extensive list of off-Broadway credits includes a Lucille Lortel Award-nominated performance in First Daughter Suite along with turns in The Sandbox, Funnyhouse of a Negro, The School For Lies, The Divine Sister, March of the Falsettos and In Trousers.



Aaron Mark's credits as a writer include Empanada Loca, Another Medea, Deer and A Bedtime Story. His directing work has included productions of The Mystery of Irma Vep and Deathtrap along with Ben Rimalower's solo plays Patti Issues and Bad With Money.



Squeamish will feature lighting and scenic design by Sarah Johnston with Michael Growler serving as costume consultant. The production will play a limited engagement through November 11.