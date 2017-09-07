Broadway BUZZ

The cast of 'A Clockwork Orange'
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Jonno Davies, Matt Doyle & the Hunks of A Clockwork Orange Meet the Press
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 7, 2017

Time to brush up on your Nasdat—a.k.a. the delightfully ludicrous language used in Anthony Burgess' classic novel A Clockwork Orange. Its stage adaptation began previews at New World Stages on September 2, and opening night is scheduled for September 25. The all-male ensemble, including star Jonno Davies, Matt Doyle, Sean Patrick Higgins, Misha Osherovich, Brian Lee Huynh, Timothy Sekk, Aleksander Varadian, Ashley Robinson and Jimmy Brooks, met the press at Bar Nine on September 6. Director Alexandra Spencer-Jones, who is the mastermind behind adapting Burgess' thrilling book for the stage, also got in on the action. Take a look at these (seriously) hot shots, and then be sure to catch Clockwork off-Broadway!



Director Alexandra Spencer-Jones and Jonno Davies get together.



Droogs unite! Sean Patrick Higgins, Davies, Misha Osherovich and Matt Doyle snap a pic. See them live at New World Stages.
 

A Clockwork Orange

Alexandra Spencer-Jones’s electrifying London stage adaptation of the classic novel and film.
