Hamilton West End Production Delayed; Complete Cast Announced

Wait for it! That's what London audiences eager to see Hamilton will have to do. The West End debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical has delayed its first preview by two weeks. The production initially scheduled to begin on November 21 has been moved to December 6. The show will now open on December 21. The holdup is being attributed to a major reconstruction of the Victoria Palace Theatre underway to accommodate the juggernaut.



Meanwhile, the production has also completed its casting. Hamilton's ensemble will include Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Johnny Bishop, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Jack Butterworth, Jon-Scott Clark, Kelly Downing, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Lia Given, Gregory Haney, Leah Hill, Barney Hudson, Waylon Jacobs, Miriam-Teak Lee, Aaron Lee Lambert, Phoebe Liberty, Sifiso Mazibuko, Gabriel Mokake, Alexzandra Sarmiento, Marsha Songcome, Christopher Tendai and Lindsey Tierney.



As previously announced, London's Hamilton will be led by Jamael Westman as Alexander Hamilton, Giles Terera as Aaron Burr, Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Hamilton, Rachel John as Angelica Schuyler, Christine Allado as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Tarinn Callender as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Michael Jibson as King George, Jason Pennycooke as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Cleve September as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Obioma Ugoala as George Washington. At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Ash Hunter.



With book, music and lyrics by Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.