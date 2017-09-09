Broadway BUZZ

Michael Friedman, Composer of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and More, Dies at 41
Obit
by Paul Wontorek • Sep 9, 2017
Michael Friedman
(Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Michael Friedman, the rising young musical-theater composer and lyricist, died at age 41 on September 9. According to a press release from the Public Theater, where he often worked, the cause of death was complications related to HIV/AIDS.

“Michael Friedman was one of the most brilliant, multi-talented theater artists of our time,” said Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. “His loss leaves a hole in the theater world that cannot be filled, and a hole in the hearts of those who loved him that will last forever."

Friedman made his Broadway debut as a songwriter with Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, the acclaimed musical he wrote with librettist/director Alex Timbers. His off-Broadway musicals include Love’s Labour’s Lost, The Fortress of Solitude, Pretty Filthy and Unknown Soldier. He was co-founder of the theater company The Civilians, where he wrote shows including Canard Canard Goose, Gone Missing, Nobody’s Lunch, This Beautiful City, In the Footprint, The Great Immensity and Mr. Burns. He also contributed music to the 2015 Broadway staging of Misery, was music consultant for 2009's 33 Variations and served as dramaturg on the 2004 production of A Raisin in the Sun. He received a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and an Obie Award for sustained achievement.

Get a taste of the brilliance of this theater talent with this Broadway.com video feature produced in 2010, during the run of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.
 

