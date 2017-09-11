Joshua Harmon's New Play Admissions & Martyna Majok's Queens Set for Lincoln Center Theater

Admissions, a new play by Joshua Harmon, will debut at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in 2018. LCT has also announced Martyna Majok's new work Queens, set to premiere at the company's Claire Tow Theater as part of the LCT3 program.



In Admissions, Sherri Rosen-Mason is head of the admissions department at The Hillcrest School, fighting to diversify the student body. And alongside her husband, the school's headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results. Directed by Daniel Aukin, Admissions will begin previews on February 15 and open on March 12.



In Queens, the lives of two generations of immigrant women collide in a basement apartment. When the choices they’ve made about their security, dignity, and desires come back to haunt them, they must ask: what cannot—and should not—be left behind? Directed by Dayna Taymor, Queens will start previews on February 10 and open on February 26 for a run through March 25.



Joshua Harmon's play Significant Other marked his Broadway debut. His other plays include Bad Jews as well as the upcoming Skintight, which will debut in 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre. Harmon is a graduate of the Juilliard School who has been awarded fellowships from the MacDowell Colony, the Atlantic Center for the Arts and NNPN.



Martyna Majok's plays have been performed and developed at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Manhattan Theatre Club, among others. Her many honors include The Dramatists Guild's Lanford Wilson Award, National New Play Network’s Smith Prize for Political Playwriting and the Helen Merrill Emerging Playwright Award.



Casting for both productions will be announced at a later date.