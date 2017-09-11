Corbin Bleu, Megan Sikora & More Win Chita Rivera Awards

Jump, kick, split and cheer for the winners of the Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance! The top picks were announced on September 11 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. In addition to winners in the competitive categories, the star-packed night offered hat-tips to dance legend Tommy Tune who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Waitress director Diane Paulus who was honored with the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater Award and Antonio Vendome who received the Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities Award. Bebe Neuwirth hosted the ceremony, which was directed by Randy Skinner.
Winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show
*Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Josh Bergasse, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Warren Carlyle, Hello Dolly!
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn
Sergio Trujillo, A Bronx Tale
Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show
A Bronx Tale
Bandstand
Cats
Come From Away
Hello Dolly!
Holiday Inn
*Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show
*Corbin Bleu, Holiday Inn
John Bolton, Anastasia
Max Clayton, Bandstand
Tyler Hanes, Cats
Ryan Kasprzak, Bandstand
Ricky Ubeda, Cats
Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show
Andrea Dotto, Bandstand
Jaime Verazin, Bandstand
Lora Lee Gayer, Holiday Inn
Eloise Kropp, Cats
Georgina Pazcoguin, Cats
Emma Pfaeffle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
*Megan Sikora, Holiday Inn
Christine Cornish Smith, Cats
Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show
*Joshua Bergasse, Sweet Charity
David Dorfman, Indecent
Merete Muenter, The Golden Bride
David Neumann, The Total Bent
Misha Shields, Baghdaddy
Outstanding Female Dance in an Off-Broadway Show
Yesenia Ayala, Sweet Charity
Asmeret Ghebremichael, Sweet Charity
Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Sweet Charity
Emily Padgett, Sweet Charity
*Lyrica Woodruff, Finian's Rainbow
Outstanding Male Dancer in an Off-Broadway Show
Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent
*Brandon Espinoza, Baghdaddy
Curtis Wiley, The Total Bent
Cody Williams, Sweet Charity
Blake Zolfo, Kid Victory
The Chita Rivera Awards choreography in film honors went to London Road (dance by Javier DeFrutos) and Restless Creature (directed by Linda Saffire and Adam Schlesinger).
