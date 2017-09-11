Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Christiani Pitts & Bobby Conte Thornton in "A Bronx Tale"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Broadway Grosses: Audiences Kick Off Fall with a Visit to A Bronx Tale
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 11, 2017

Fall is here! For many, that means it's back to school. But for theater lovers who are home from vacation, it means a quality trip to a Broadway show. That was certainly the case for folks visiting the Longacre Theatre this past week, where the new musical A Bronx Tale posted a box office jump from $645,229.90 in the prior week to $694,829.50. A Bronx Tale, the musical based on Chazz Palminteri's solo play and hit film, has been thrilling audiences for almost a year, and in no way is the audience favorite slowing down. Now seems the perfect time to hear the latest original score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, so make your way to the Longacre and ring in the cool autumn season with a moving musical.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 10:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,953,869.00)
2. The Lion King ($1,765,446.00)
3. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,678,427.84)
4. Wicked ($1,420,777.50)
5. Aladdin ($1,285,165.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Prince of Broadway ($379,904.00)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($307,598.50)
3. 1984 ($292,803.08)
2. The Terms of My Surrender ($291,912.35)
1. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($258,967.50)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.92%)
2. Hamilton (101.75%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.38%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.31%)
5. The Lion King (99.67%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (66.95%)
4. The Terms of My Surrender (64.89%)
3. School of Rock (61.51%)
2. A Doll's House, Part 2 (58.32%)
1. 1984 (57.19%)

Source: The Broadway League

A Bronx Tale

A streetwise new musical based on the real life story of Chazz Palminteri.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Fall Preview 2017: 33 Top Show Picks for Theater Fans This Fall
  2. 70th Annual Tony Awards Takes Home an Emmy; Hairspray Live! Also Wins Big
  3. Michael Friedman, Composer of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and More, Dies at 41
  4. Tickets Are Now on Sale for the New Broadway Revival of Carousel
  5. The Top 10 Broadway Alums You're Rooting for at the Emmys

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Anastasia Chicago Frozen Cats A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps