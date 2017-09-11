Broadway Grosses: Audiences Kick Off Fall with a Visit to A Bronx Tale

Fall is here! For many, that means it's back to school. But for theater lovers who are home from vacation, it means a quality trip to a Broadway show. That was certainly the case for folks visiting the Longacre Theatre this past week, where the new musical A Bronx Tale posted a box office jump from $645,229.90 in the prior week to $694,829.50. A Bronx Tale, the musical based on Chazz Palminteri's solo play and hit film, has been thrilling audiences for almost a year, and in no way is the audience favorite slowing down. Now seems the perfect time to hear the latest original score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, so make your way to the Longacre and ring in the cool autumn season with a moving musical.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 10:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,953,869.00)
2. The Lion King ($1,765,446.00)
3. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,678,427.84)
4. Wicked ($1,420,777.50)
5. Aladdin ($1,285,165.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Prince of Broadway ($379,904.00)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($307,598.50)
3. 1984 ($292,803.08)
2. The Terms of My Surrender ($291,912.35)
1. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($258,967.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.92%)
2. Hamilton (101.75%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.38%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.31%)
5. The Lion King (99.67%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (66.95%)
4. The Terms of My Surrender (64.89%)
3. School of Rock (61.51%)
2. A Doll's House, Part 2 (58.32%)
1. 1984 (57.19%)
Source: The Broadway League
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY