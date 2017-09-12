Zoe Wanamaker & More to Lead West End Revival of Harold Pinter's The Birthday Party

Zoë Wanamaker, Stephen Mangan and Toby Jones are set to star in a 2018 London revival of Harold Pinter's dark play The Birthday Party. Ian Rickson will direct the West End production, set to begin previews on January 9 and open on January 18 at (appropriately) The Harold Pinter Theatre.



In The Birthday Party, Stanley Webber (Jones) is the only lodger at Meg (Wanamaker) and Petey Boles’ sleepy seaside boarding house. The unsettling arrival of enigmatic strangers Goldberg (Mangan) and McCann disrupts the humdrum lives of the inhabitants. Mundanity soon becomes menace when a seemingly innocent birthday party turns into a disturbing nightmare.



Zoë Wanamaker has earned a Tony nomination for each of her Broadway appearances, in Piaf, Loot, Electra and Awake and Sing! and she has won Olivier Awards for her performances in Electra and Once in a Lifetime. Wanamaker's television work includes My Family, Poirot and Mr. Selfridge and her big-screen credits comprise Wilde, Harry Potter and My Week With Marilyn.



Stephen Mangan earned a Tony nomination for his Broadway-debut performance in The Norman Conquests. His other theater credits include Birthday, The People Are Friendly, Jeeves and Wooster, Hayfever and Rules for Living. Mangan plays the lead role of Sean Lincoln on the TV comedy Episodes. Additional television work has included Green Wing, Free Agents and Dirk Gently.



Toby Jones has appeared on Broadway in The Play What I Wrote. He earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for his performance as Alfred Hitchcock in the TV movie The Girl. Jones' film work includes Naked Normandy and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy as well as the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Snowman, Kaleidoscope and Journey’s End.



Additional casting for The Birthday Party, which will play a limited engagement through April 14, will be announced at a later date.