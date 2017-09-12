Wilson Bethel, Alex Mickiewicz & More Get Set for Anna Ziegler's The Last Match

Game, set, match! Anna Ziegler's new play The Last Match is set to play off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre. Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, the production will begin previews on September 28 and open on October 24. Ziegler, Upchurch as well as stars Zoe Winters, Wilson Bethel, Natalia Payne and Alex Mickiewicz met the press on September 12. The play follows two tennis players going head to head at the U.S. Open: an all-American favorite, Tim (Bethel) and the hot-shot newcomer Sergei (Mickiewicz), who's hesitant to compete against his idol. Peek the press-day pics, and then catch the show off-Broadway later this month.







Director Gaye Taylor Upchurch and scribe Anna Ziegler are all smiles for their off-Broadway bow.