Zainab Jah & More to Star in World Premiere School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 12, 2017
Zainab Jah
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Obie winner Zainab Jah (Eclipsed) will take on the role of Eloise Amponsah in Jocelyn Bioh's world premiere play School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, debuting at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre. Tony winner Rebecca Taichman will direct the new work, set to begin previews on November 2 with an opening set for November 19.

In School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Paulina, the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the mid-year arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter—and Paulina’s hive-minded friends.

The cast will also include MaameYaa Boafo (Untamed) as Paulina, Nabiyah Be (Hadestown) as Ericka, Lortel Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor (Familiar) as Headmistress Francis, Paige Gilbert (Street Children) as Gifty, Nike Kadri (The Death of the Last Black Man…) as Ama, Abena Mensah-Bonsu (Ragtime on Ellis Island) as Nana and Mirirai Sithole (The Death of the Last Black Man…) as Mercy.

The creative team includes scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play will play a limited engagement through December 10.

