Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

John Lithgow Will Tell 'Stories by Heart' on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 13, 2017
John Lithgow
(Photo: Robert Zuckerman)

Stories by Heart, the solo play written by and starring two-time Tony winner John Lithgow which appeared in a 2008 off-Broadway incarnation, is bound for Broadway. Daniel Sullivan will direct the show at the American Airlines Theatre, with previews slated to begin on December 21 and an opening scheduled for January 11, 2018.

John Lithgow: Stories by Heart evokes memories from Lithgow's family, exploring and expanding on the limits of the actor’s craft, and conjuring a cast of characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P.G. Wodehouse.

John Lithgow's Broadway résumé spans more than four decades. He earned a 1973 Tony Award for his Broadway debut in The Changing Room and another for his turn in the 2002 musical Sweet Smell of Success. Lithgow's other Broadway performances have included Tony-nominated roles in Requiem for a Heavyweight, M. Butterfly, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Columnist. Lithgow is a five-time Emmy winner for his work on Amazing Stories, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Dexter and a two-time Oscar nominee for The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment.

The design team for John Lithgow: Stories by Heart will include John Lee Beatty (scenic design) and Kenneth Posner (lighting design). The show will play a limited engagement through March 4, 2018.

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart

Tony winner John Lithgow brings his solo play to Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Shubert Organization Cancels Plans to Build New Broadway Theater
  2. Corbin Bleu, Megan Sikora & More Win Chita Rivera Awards
  3. Fall Preview 2017: 33 Top Show Picks for Theater Fans This Fall
  4. Condola Rashad to Star in Broadway Revival of Saint Joan
  5. Kara Lindsay Joins Beautiful on Broadway; Chilina Kennedy Returns

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Frozen Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps