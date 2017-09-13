John Lithgow Will Tell 'Stories by Heart' on Broadway

Stories by Heart, the solo play written by and starring two-time Tony winner John Lithgow which appeared in a 2008 off-Broadway incarnation, is bound for Broadway. Daniel Sullivan will direct the show at the American Airlines Theatre, with previews slated to begin on December 21 and an opening scheduled for January 11, 2018.



John Lithgow: Stories by Heart evokes memories from Lithgow's family, exploring and expanding on the limits of the actor’s craft, and conjuring a cast of characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P.G. Wodehouse.



John Lithgow's Broadway résumé spans more than four decades. He earned a 1973 Tony Award for his Broadway debut in The Changing Room and another for his turn in the 2002 musical Sweet Smell of Success. Lithgow's other Broadway performances have included Tony-nominated roles in Requiem for a Heavyweight, M. Butterfly, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Columnist. Lithgow is a five-time Emmy winner for his work on Amazing Stories, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Dexter and a two-time Oscar nominee for The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment.



The design team for John Lithgow: Stories by Heart will include John Lee Beatty (scenic design) and Kenneth Posner (lighting design). The show will play a limited engagement through March 4, 2018.