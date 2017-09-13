Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Wesley Taylor & More Join Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 13, 2017
Wesley Taylor
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? These talented stars! Casting is complete for the new Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants. Directed and conceived by Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants will begin previews at the Palace Theatre on November 6 with an opening slated for December 4.

Joining the company are Wesley Taylor (Rock of Ages) as the evil Sheldon Plankton and Brian Ray Norris in his Broadway debut as Eugene Krabs. The SpongeBob ensemble will include Gaelen Gilliland, Juliane Godfrey, Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Curtis Holbrook, Stephanie Hsu, Jesse JP Johnson, L’ogan J’ones, Jai’len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn McClelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington, Brynn Williams and Matt Wood.

As previously announced, the SpongeBob SquarePants cast will be led by Ethan Slater in the title role, with Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

With a book by Kyle Jarrow, SpongeBob SquarePants features original songs by hit makers Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and other big-name composers. The show is choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. 

In SpongeBob SquarePants, stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance, and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

In addition to Bareilles, Lauper and Legend, the full roster of composers contributing to the SpongeBob score includes Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yolanda Adams, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., with a song by the late David Bowie. Jonathan Coulton provides additional lyrics. Orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision are by Tom Kitt.

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob, Patrick and more hit the stage in this new musical based on the popular cartoon.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Shubert Organization Cancels Plans to Build New Broadway Theater
  2. Corbin Bleu, Megan Sikora & More Win Chita Rivera Awards
  3. Fall Preview 2017: 33 Top Show Picks for Theater Fans This Fall
  4. Condola Rashad to Star in Broadway Revival of Saint Joan
  5. Kara Lindsay Joins Beautiful on Broadway; Chilina Kennedy Returns

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Frozen Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps