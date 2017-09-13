Wesley Taylor & More Join Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? These talented stars! Casting is complete for the new Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants. Directed and conceived by Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants will begin previews at the Palace Theatre on November 6 with an opening slated for December 4.



Joining the company are Wesley Taylor (Rock of Ages) as the evil Sheldon Plankton and Brian Ray Norris in his Broadway debut as Eugene Krabs. The SpongeBob ensemble will include Gaelen Gilliland, Juliane Godfrey, Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Curtis Holbrook, Stephanie Hsu, Jesse JP Johnson, L’ogan J’ones, Jai’len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn McClelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington, Brynn Williams and Matt Wood.



As previously announced, the SpongeBob SquarePants cast will be led by Ethan Slater in the title role, with Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.



With a book by Kyle Jarrow, SpongeBob SquarePants features original songs by hit makers Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and other big-name composers. The show is choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.



In SpongeBob SquarePants, stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance, and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.



In addition to Bareilles, Lauper and Legend, the full roster of composers contributing to the SpongeBob score includes Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yolanda Adams, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., with a song by the late David Bowie. Jonathan Coulton provides additional lyrics. Orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision are by Tom Kitt.