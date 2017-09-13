Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway & West End Marquees to Dim Lights in Memory of Sir Peter Hall
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 13, 2017
Peter Hall
(Photo: Nobby Clark)

Theaters across both Broadway and London's West End will dim marquee lights for exactly one minute on September 15 in memory of Tony-winning director and Royal Shakespeare Company founder Sir Peter Hall, who died on September 11 at age 86. Broadway marquees will dim at 7:45pm while those in the West End will dim at 7:00pm.

“Peter Hall was an unrelenting advocate for the arts who worked tirelessly to bring new life to classic works and introduced new work that became classics. With every project, he pushed himself to explore, experiment and always seek the truth. He didn’t just make theater, he created an environment for it to thrive by founding and leading some of the most respected organizations in the industry,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

Hall made numerous theatrical contributions to the Great White Way. His Broadway work included two Tony Award wins, for directing the original production of Harold Pinter's The Homecoming (1967), a Royal Shakespeare Company transfer, and Peter Shaffer's Amadeus (1980), transferred from the Royal National Theatre, where he served as director.

Hall’s landmark work as a theater director in the U.K. included John Barton’s nine-hour epic Tantalus (2000), As You Like It (2003, with his daughter Rebecca Hall) and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2010, with Judi Dench).

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Shubert Organization Cancels Plans to Build New Broadway Theater
  2. Corbin Bleu, Megan Sikora & More Win Chita Rivera Awards
  3. Fall Preview 2017: 33 Top Show Picks for Theater Fans This Fall
  4. Condola Rashad to Star in Broadway Revival of Saint Joan
  5. Kara Lindsay Joins Beautiful on Broadway; Chilina Kennedy Returns

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Frozen Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps