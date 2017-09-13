Broadway & West End Marquees to Dim Lights in Memory of Sir Peter Hall

Theaters across both Broadway and London's West End will dim marquee lights for exactly one minute on September 15 in memory of Tony-winning director and Royal Shakespeare Company founder Sir Peter Hall, who died on September 11 at age 86. Broadway marquees will dim at 7:45pm while those in the West End will dim at 7:00pm.



“Peter Hall was an unrelenting advocate for the arts who worked tirelessly to bring new life to classic works and introduced new work that became classics. With every project, he pushed himself to explore, experiment and always seek the truth. He didn’t just make theater, he created an environment for it to thrive by founding and leading some of the most respected organizations in the industry,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”



Hall made numerous theatrical contributions to the Great White Way. His Broadway work included two Tony Award wins, for directing the original production of Harold Pinter's The Homecoming (1967), a Royal Shakespeare Company transfer, and Peter Shaffer's Amadeus (1980), transferred from the Royal National Theatre, where he served as director.



Hall’s landmark work as a theater director in the U.K. included John Barton’s nine-hour epic Tantalus (2000), As You Like It (2003, with his daughter Rebecca Hall) and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2010, with Judi Dench).