Jennifer Nettles Offers a 'Wicked' Take on 'No Good Deed' in the Latest #OutOfOz Video

Country music singer Jennifer Nettles has made our day greener and brighter than ever! The delightful Broadway.com vlogger who dazzled audiences as Roxie Hart in Chicago has just released a stirring take on the Wicked tune "No Good Deed" as part of the #OutOfOz video series. Nettles' rich vocals offer a new layer of intensity to the moving tune. Nettles joins a lineup of past #OutOfOz singers that has included Rachel Tucker, Kara Lindsay and Aaron Tveit. Give a watch to super talent Nettles below and cross your fingers that she comes back to the Great White Way soon!



