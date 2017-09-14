Broadway BUZZ

Laura Osnes Premieres New Version of Bandstand Showstopper 'Welcome Home'
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 14, 2017
Laura Osnes
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Laura Osnes' eleven-o'clock showstopper "Welcome Home" in Bandstand is one of the most electrifying numbers in years, and Broadway will miss it when the musical plays its final performance this September 17. Although Tony nominee Osnes already preserved the show version of the song (by songwriters Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor) for the original cast recording on Broadway Records, she recently visited the Broadway.com Studios to unveil a special new big-band-ballad arrangement for the show's many fans. Take it away, Laura!

Laura Osnes and Corey Cott star in this new musical set amidst the 1940s swing scene.
