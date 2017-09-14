Laura Osnes Premieres New Version of Bandstand Showstopper 'Welcome Home'

Laura Osnes' eleven-o'clock showstopper "Welcome Home" in Bandstand is one of the most electrifying numbers in years, and Broadway will miss it when the musical plays its final performance this September 17. Although Tony nominee Osnes already preserved the show version of the song (by songwriters Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor) for the original cast recording on Broadway Records, she recently visited the Broadway.com Studios to unveil a special new big-band-ballad arrangement for the show's many fans. Take it away, Laura!