Exclusive! Watch the Transformative Commercial for Broadway's The Band's Visit
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 13, 2017
Katrina Lenk

The Band's Visit is one of the most eagerly anticipated new productions of the Broadway season, and Broadway.com has an exclusive first look at the show's fancy, schmancy commercial. We already brought fans behind the scenes to the glitzy shoot in Brooklyn. Now, fans can see the gorgeous finished product as Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub and the amazing cast get ready to share this incredible story. Take a look at the full commercial below, and be sure to catch The Band's Visit at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Performances begin on October 7, and opening night is scheduled for November 9.

The Band's Visit

The critically acclaimed new musical arrives on Broadway!
