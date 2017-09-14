Broadway BUZZ

Patti Murin & Caissie Levy with Jacob Smith in Denver's 'Frozen'
(Photos: Deen van Meer)
Here's a First Look at Disney's Broadway-Bound Frozen
First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 14, 2017

We can't hold it back anymore! Disney's new musical Frozen celebrates its opening night on September 14 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Buell Theatre. To make the celebration even more sparkly, we've got a first look at the glimmering production shots. Frozen's out-of-town run precedes an upcoming Broadway premiere at the St. James Theatre that kicks off on February 22, 2018. Check out these hot shots of Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, Jelani Alladin and the entire cast!



Jelani Alladin and Andrew Pirozzi pal around as Kristoff and Sven in Frozen.



Patti Murin and John Riddle dazzle as Anna and Hans in Frozen.



Frozen's incredible company takes the stage.



Jelani Alladin and Patti Murin take on the roles of Kristoff and Anna in Frozen.

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
  Here's a First Look at Disney's Broadway-Bound Frozen
