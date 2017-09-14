Wonderful! Mary Kate Morrissey Will Star as Elphaba in the National Tour of Wicked

The national tour of Wicked will have a new leading lady running the Emerald City as Mary Kate Morrissey takes over the role of Elphaba. The actress will join the cast on September 26 while the tour is in Cincinnati. Wicked will play Procter & Gamble Hall - Aronoff Center for the Arts through October 15.



Morrissey returns to the tour, where she was the Elphaba standby in 2016. Her stage credits include Hair, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, Tamar of the River, Elmer Gantry, Lizzie: The Musical, Little Women and the workshop of Fun Home at Sundance Lab.



The current touring company also features Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Isabel Keating as Madame Morrible, Tom McGowan as The Wizard, Harry Bouvy as Doctor Dillamond, Catherine Charlebois as Nessarose, Jon Robert Hall as Fiyero and Sam Seferian as Boq.



Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”



Based on the best-selling 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Winnie Holzman, direction by Joe Mantello and musical staging by Wayne Cilento. With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 15 countries around the world, and has been seen by over 53 million people worldwide.



To find out when Wicked is headed to your city, click here.