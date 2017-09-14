Clare Burt to Join Kelsey Grammer & More in London's Big Fish

Clare Burt has been announced to play the role of Sandra Bloom in London's new production of John August and Andrew Lippa's musical Big Fish. Burt completes the cast of the mounting that will begin performances at the West End's Other Palace Theatre on November 1 for a run through December 31. Nigel Harman will direct.



As previously announced, Tony nominee Kelsey Grammer will play the central role of Edward Bloom in the new production of the Broadway musical based on the 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace and Tim Burton's 2003 film. Big Fish features a book by screenwriter August and a score by Lippa. It follows a frustrated son who is trying to determine the fact from fiction in his dying father's life.



In addition to Burt and Grammer, the production will feature Matt Seadon-Young as Will, Frances McNamee as Josephine Bloom, Forbes Masson as Amos/Don, Jamie Muscato as Edward, Landi Oshinowo as Witch/Jenny Hill, Laura Baldwin as Sandra, Dean Nolan as Karl and George Ure as Zaki. Additional cast members will include Sophie Linder-Lee, Gemma McMeel and Jonathan Stewart.



The 2013 Broadway production of Big Fish played a brief 98-performance run at the Neil Simon Theatre.