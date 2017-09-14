Torch Song, Starring Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl, Extends Off-Broadway

The new off-Broadway production of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song has been extended by two weeks at Second Stage Theater. The production will now play through December 3. Directed by Moisés Kaufman, Torch Song begins previews on September 26 and officially opens on October 19 at the Tony Kiser Theater.



As previously announced, Torch Song will star Michael Urie as Arnold Beckoff alongside Mercedes Ruehl as Mrs. Beckoff. Torch Song takes place in 1979 New York City where Arnold (Urie) is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He’s fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won’t stop until he achieves the life he desires as a doting husband and a Jewish mother.



Torch Song will also star Jack DiFalco as David, Michael Rosen as Alan, Ward Horton as Ed and Roxanna Hope Radja as Laurel. Torch Song will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Fitz Patton.