Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Torch Song, Starring Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl, Extends Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 14, 2017
Mercedes Ruehl & Michael Urie
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

The new off-Broadway production of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song has been extended by two weeks at Second Stage Theater. The production will now play through December 3. Directed by Moisés Kaufman, Torch Song begins previews on September 26 and officially opens on October 19 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

As previously announced, Torch Song will star Michael Urie as Arnold Beckoff alongside Mercedes Ruehl as Mrs. Beckoff. Torch Song takes place in 1979 New York City where Arnold (Urie) is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He’s fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won’t stop until he achieves the life he desires as a doting husband and a Jewish mother.

Torch Song will also star Jack DiFalco as David, Michael Rosen as Alan, Ward Horton as Ed and Roxanna Hope Radja as Laurel. Torch Song will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Fitz Patton.

Torch Song

Michael Urie stars in the 35th anniversary production of Harvey Fierstein's landmark play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Here's a First Look at Disney's Broadway-Bound Frozen
  2. Wesley Taylor & More Join SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway
  3. Exclusive! Watch the Commercial for Broadway's The Band's Visit
  4. Laura Osnes Premieres New Version of Bandstand Showstopper 'Welcome Home'
  5. Jennifer Nettles Offers a 'Wicked' Take on 'No Good Deed' in the Latest #OutOfOz Video

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Frozen Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps