Odds & Ends: Falsettos Sets PBS Air Date, Michael Aronov Lands Hot Film Gig & More

Falsettos Sets PBS Air Date

We can finally stop bitching because Falsettos has an air date! The highly anticipated Live from Lincoln Center special of the Tony-nominated revival is scheduled to broadcast at 9:00pm EST on October 27, exactly one year after the 2016 Broadway production’s opening night. Watch the trailer below, and get ready for 2017 Tony nominees Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block, Brandon Uranowitz and the rest of the cast bring their touching performances right into the comfort of your home.







Jonathan Groff, James Monroe Iglehart & More to Perform for a Cause

Jonathan Groff, James Monroe Iglehart and Stephanie Mills are just some of the Broadway stars who are set to join forces for Voices for the Voiceless: Stars for Foster Kids; Seth Rudetsky will host. The third annual benefit concert, which will raise awareness about the plight of kids in foster care, is scheduled for October 30 at Town Hall. Buy tickets here.



Oslo Tony Winner Michael Aronov Has Got His Next Gig

Michael Aronov going toe-to-toe with stage-and-screen fave Oscar Isaac? Talk about a master class! According to Deadline, Oslo Tony winner Aronov is set to appear in MGM’s forthcoming film Operation Finale, joining a cast that includes Isaac, Broadway alum Nick Kroll, Melanie Laurent and Ben Kingsley. Kingsley will take on the role of Nazi Party power player Adolf Eichmann. Aronov will play Zvi Aharoni, a Mossad agent who assists in the capture of the war criminal; Isaac is set to take on the role of a fellow Mossad operative he is often at odds with. We cannot wait to watch these two spar on the big screen!



P.S. Tony winner Kevin Spacey and Tony nominee Michelle Williams shine this trailer for the dark new film All the Money in the World, set for a December 7 release!



