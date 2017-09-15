Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch Patti Murin, Caissie Levy & the Cast of Frozen Take Their Pre-Broadway Opening Curtain Call
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 15, 2017
Patti Murin & John Riddle in Denver's 'Frozen'
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

Love is an open door—and so is the pre-Broadway production of Disney's Frozen. The musical opened on September 14 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Buell Theatre. If you weren't one of the lucky ones in attendance, don't panic! We've got a peek into the sparkling opening night. Patti Murin, Caissie Levy and the entire cast took their curtain call as the audience cheered. Don't hold it back anymore! Check out footage from Frozen's glittery opening night in Denver.

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Here's a First Look at Disney's Broadway-Bound Frozen
  2. Laura Osnes Premieres New Version of Bandstand Showstopper 'Welcome Home'
  3. Wesley Taylor & More Join SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway
  4. Exclusive! Watch the Commercial for Broadway's The Band's Visit
  5. Fall Preview 2017: 33 Top Show Picks for Theater Fans This Fall

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Frozen Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps