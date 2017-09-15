Watch Patti Murin, Caissie Levy & the Cast of Frozen Take Their Pre-Broadway Opening Curtain Call

Love is an open door—and so is the pre-Broadway production of Disney's Frozen. The musical opened on September 14 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Buell Theatre. If you weren't one of the lucky ones in attendance, don't panic! We've got a peek into the sparkling opening night. Patti Murin, Caissie Levy and the entire cast took their curtain call as the audience cheered. Don't hold it back anymore! Check out footage from Frozen's glittery opening night in Denver.



