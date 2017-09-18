How Jackie Hoffman Won the Internet When Laura Dern Won the Emmy

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Jackie Hoffman got all glammed up for the 69th annual primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, and boy, was she ready for her close-up. Nominated for her performance as Mamacita in FX's Feud: Bette and Joan, the Broadway favorite was recognized in a category that included heavy-hitters Judy Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Regina King, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. Dern went on to win the evening's award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for HBO's Big Little Lies. Instead of applauding her competitor, Hoffman did as she does best and kept things real...with hilarious results.







To be sure, this was not the last of Hoffman's reaction to losing the Emmy. Hoffman's Twitter-game was at an all-time high on September 17 as she jokingly continued to troll.

Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

The feeding frenzy begins. pic.twitter.com/X34VrG9SX2 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 17, 2017



You're always a winner to us, Jackie.