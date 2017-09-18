Broadway BUZZ

How Jackie Hoffman Won the Internet When Laura Dern Won the Emmy
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 18, 2017
Jackie Hoffman & Laura Dern
(Photos: Twitter & Getty Images)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Jackie Hoffman got all glammed up for the 69th annual primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, and boy, was she ready for her close-up. Nominated for her performance as Mamacita in FX's Feud: Bette and Joan, the Broadway favorite was recognized in a category that included heavy-hitters Judy Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Regina King, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. Dern went on to win the evening's award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for HBO's Big Little Lies. Instead of applauding her competitor, Hoffman did as she does best and kept things real...with hilarious results.



To be sure, this was not the last of Hoffman's reaction to losing the Emmy. Hoffman's Twitter-game was at an all-time high on September 17 as she jokingly continued to troll.


You're always a winner to us, Jackie.

 

