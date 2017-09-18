Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Grosses: Groundhog Day & Bandstand Close with Sunny Skies at the Box Office
The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 18, 2017
Andy Karl & Barrett Doss in 'Groundhog Day'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Broadway said farewell to both Groundhog Day and Bandstand on September 17. During its run, Groundhog Day garnered eight Tony nominations, including one for headliner Andy Karl for his Olivier-winning performance as cynical weatherman Phil Connors. Bandstand earned director/choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler a Tony for choreography. Over the two shows last week, audiences made their way to both the August Wilson and Bernard B. Jacobs Theatres. In Groundhog Day's final week, the box office jumped up $204,106 from the prior week. Bandstand snagged a spot in the top five for capacity at 100.97% and bounced up $217,724 from its previous week. Broadway will miss having Karl, Osnes, Cott, the Punxsutawney gang and the Bandstand swing dancers on the Great White Way.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 17:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,932,511)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,322,113)
3. The Lion King ($1,791,715)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,664,830)
5. Wicked ($1,492,477)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($335,893)
4. 1984 ($313,797)
3. The Terms of My Surrender ($308,614)
2. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($303,106)
1. Time and the Conways ($92,816)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (101.96%)
2. Come From Away (101.92%)
3. Hamilton (101.75%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.09%)
5. Bandstand (100.97%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (73.68%)
4. The Terms of My Surrender (71.78%)
3. School of Rock (70.67%)
2. A Doll's House, Part 2 (65.06%)
1. 1984 (63.40%)

*Number based on three preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

