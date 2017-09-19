Broadway BUZZ

John Stamos & More Set for Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory at the Hollywood Bowl
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 19, 2017
John Stamos
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Who can take a sunrise, sprinkle it with dew, cover it with chocolate and a miracle or two? John Stamos can! The Broadway alum will play the role of Willy Wonka at the Hollywood Bowl in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: A Live-to-Film Celebration, according to Variety. The Great Comet alum Ingrid Michaelson is set to take on the role of Mrs. Bucket. Performances of the Richard Kraft-helmed concert will play on November 3 and 4. 

The star-studded cast will also include Stranger Things and It star Finn Wolfhard as Charlie Bucket, Tony nominee Richard Kind as Grandpa Joe, Broadway vet Giancarlo Esposito as The Candy Man, “Weird Al” Yankovic as the Oompa Loompas and pop-rock star Elle King as Veruca Salt.

Jeff Hoeppner will conduct a musical ensemble and the multi-instrumental band DeVotchka for this concert of songs from the beloved film version of Roald Dahl's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The Oscar-nominated score by Anthony Newley, Leslie Bricusse and Walter Scharf includes favorites like “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got A Golden Ticket,” which the cast will perform in their roles.

In addition to starring on General Hospital, ER and of course, as Uncle Jesse on the popular '80s sitcom Full House, Stamos has appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Cabaret, Bye Bye Birdie, Nine and The Best Man. His recent screen credits include Scream Queens and Fuller House.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

