Betsy Wolfe Exits 2018 Broadway Carousel Revival

Betsy Wolfe has departed the role of Carrie Pipperidge in the upcoming Broadway revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic Carousel. No replacement has been named.



In a statement, Carousel producer Scott Rudin said, “We wish Betsy well and are enormously disappointed she won’t be able to join the company at the Imperial [Theatre].”



Wolfe said, “I am so sad that I won’t be able to join this beautiful production due to scheduling conflicts this fall, and wish the team all the best moving forward.”



In addition to her current performance as Jenna in Waitress, Betsy Wolfe has been seen on Broadway in Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, Everyday Rapture, 110 in the Shade and The Mystery of Edwin Drood (where she shared the stage with Carousel co-star and Waitress original Mueller). Wolfe's off-Broadway credits include Everyday Rapture and The Last Five Years. She just completed an eight-week run as a Broadway vlogger with her backstage video series, Sugar, Butter, Betsy: Backstage at 'Waitress' with Betsy Wolfe.



Under the direction of Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Carousel will be headlined by Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow and Renee Fleming as Nettie Fowler. Previews start February 28, 2018 at the Imperial Theatre, with opening night set for April 12.