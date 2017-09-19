Matt Doyle & Ali Ewoldt to Perform with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall

A Clockwork Orange hunk Matt Doyle and The Phantom of the Opera songbird Ali Ewoldt will offer their golden pipes to a New York Pops concert at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage on October 27. The concert will celebrate the centennial of the birth of the orchestra’s founder, Skitch Henderson. Music director Steven Reineke will conduct the 78-piece New York Pops orchestra.



Doyle is currently starring in the off-Broadway production of A Clockwork Orange. His Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, War Horse, Spring Awakening and Bye Bye Birdie. Doyle's off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, Brooklynite and Jasper in Deadland. His screen credits include a recurring role on Gossip Girl and ‪Private Romeo. His solo EPs, Daylight and Constant, are available on iTunes.



Ewoldt, who is half-Filipino, is the first person of color to play Christine in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. She played Tuptim in the Chicago Lyric Opera production of The King and I, having previously understudied the role in the 2015 Broadway revival. Her additional credits include Les Miserables and The Fantasticks.