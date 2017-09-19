Skylar Astin & More Tapped for Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against Off-Broadway

Stage and screen fave Skylar Astin is heading off-Broadway in Smash writer Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against. Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs this black comedy, which focuses on gender politics in the workplace. The limited engagement begins performances on October 28 with an opening night set for November 8 at WP Theater. What We're Up Against is scheduled to run through November 26.



Broadway alums Krysta Rodriguez (Smash, Spring Awakening, The Addams Family) and Jim Parrack (True Blood, Of Mice and Men) are also set to appear in the play. Further casting will be announced at a later date.



Astin originated the role of Georg in Broadway's Spring Awakening. He was most recently seen on stage in Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater at Encores! Off-Center. In 2016, he starred as Tony in Carnegie Hall's special production of West Side Story at the Knockdown Center. On screen, Astin is best known for his role as Jesse in Pitch Perfect and sequel Pitch Perfect 2.



Written by Rebeck in 1992, What We’re Up Against premiered nearly 20 years later at the Magic Theater in San Francisco. Since then, the play has had acclaimed regional productions. This incarnation marks the play’s Off-Broadway debut.