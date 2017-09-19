Welcome to Our Future! Jos N. Banks, Lance Bordelon & More Will Lead the Kinky Boots Tour

Everybody say yeah! Jos N. Banks and Lance Bordelon have been cast as Simon/Lola and Charlie Price, respectively, in the national tour of Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper's Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots. Banks and Bordelon will begin headlining the high-heeled and fabulous show on September 19 when Kinky Boots plays Grand Forks' Chester Fritz Auditorium.



Banks and Bordelon will be joined by Sydney Patrick as Lauren, Adam du Plessis as Don, Hayley Lampart as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George.



Rounding out the ensemble are Brandon Alberto, Eric Stanton Betts, Derek Brazeau, Tyler Jent, Tony Tillman, and Ernest Terrelle Williams as "the Angels," plus Daniel Joseph Baker, Monica Ban, Natalie Braha, Jeffrey B. Duncan, Madeline Fansler, Andrew Hendrick, Bethany Xan Jeffery, Lindsay Joan, Chris Kane, Ethan Kirschbaum, Andrew Malone, Madison Pugh, Jace Reinhard and Eric Shonk.



Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots opened on Broadway on April 4, 2013 and continues to play at the Hirschfeld Theatre. The musical took home six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lauper), Best Choreography (Mitchell), Best Orchestrations and Best Sound Design.



In Kinky Boots, Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man he's meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible...and discovers that when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.



