Watch Christy Altomare, Betsy Wolfe & More Transform in the New Season of Character Study

Before your favorite Broadway stars take the stage as your favorite Broadway characters, there is a transformation that happens. Sure, performers don dazzling costumes, get glam with fancy makeup and perhaps even take their hair to new heights. Nevertheless, Character Study also highlights the intricate thought process that goes on in a performer's mind before the lights go down and the curtain comes up. Broadway.com's latest season of Character Study begins on September 21. Head backstage with us this season to see stars like Anastasia's Christy Altomare, Waitress' Betsy Wolfe, Aladdin's Major Attaway and many more as they get ready to step into the spotlight. Watch the stunning promo for the latest Character Study season below.







Can't wait until tomorrow to see these gorgeous transformations take place? Check out some of our most-watched Character Study videos of all time.



