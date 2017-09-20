Broadway BUZZ

Adrianna Hicks & the company of 'The Color Purple' national tour
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
See Pics of Adrianna Hicks, Carrie Compere & The Color Purple Cast Before They Sing Out on Tour
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 20, 2017

Look what God has done! The national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical revival The Color Purple, directed by Tony winner John Doyle, will kick off at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady on October 7. On September 20, beltresses and Broadway cast members Adrianna Hicks, Carla R. Stewart, Carrie Compere and the entire company gathered together at Ripley-Grier Studios to show off their golden pipes. Listen to the sweet music here, and check out the adorable pics below!

We can't wait to see Carrie Compere serve some Sofia realness all across America.
Carla R. Stewart's comin' to town as the fierce Shug Avery!
Adrianna Hicks saaangs out as Celie. Catch her in The Color Purple in a city near you.
View Comments

