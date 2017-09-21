Broadway BUZZ

Lucy DeVito, Max Crumm & More Set for Romantic Comedy Hot Mess Off-Broadway
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 21, 2017
Lucy DeVito & Max Crumm
(Photos: Getty Images/Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Lucy DeVito and Max Crumm have been tapped for Dan Rothenberg and Colleen Crabtree's romantic comedy Hot Mess. Keen Company's tick, tick...BOOM director Jonathan Silverstein is set to helm the production, which will play The Jerry Orbach Theater beginning on November 7. Opening night is scheduled for November 16. The cast also includes Paul Molnar.

DeVito and Crumm will play soulmates Elanor and Max. They have revealed every crazy and embarrassing quirk to each other, which has only brought them closer. However, there is one issue that Max is holding onto: Elanor has discussed her ex-boyfriends with Max, but Max hasn't quite mentioned his.

DeVito most recently appeared on screen in The Comedian with Robert DeNiro. Her other screen credits include Leaves of Grass, Sleepwalk With Me, Deadbeat, Girls, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and more. Last year she starred in and produced the short film Curmudgeons. Her stage credits include Love Loss and What I Wore, How My Grandparents Fell in Love, Steel Magnolias and more.

Crumm last appeared on Broadway in Disaster! as Scott, a role he originated off-Broadway at the St. Luke's Theatre. He also played Danny in the 2007 Broadway revival of Grease alongside Laura Osnes. His off-Broadway credits include The Fantasticks and Brooklyn Crush. He was seen in the NYMF comedy production of Matthew McConaughey vs. The Devil this past summer.

Hot Mess will feature scenic design by Tobin Ost, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting design by Matthew Richards and sound design by Bart Fasbender.

