Aaron De Jesus, Nicolas Dromard & More Tapped for Jersey Boys at New World Stages

The off-Broadway production of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys has found its Four Seasons! Aaron De Jesus, Nicolas Dromard, Mark Edwards and Cory Jeacoma will play Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio, respectively. The hit musical, which concluded its 11-plus-year Broadway run in January, will return, beginning an open run at off-Broadway's New World Stages on November 22.



De Jesus appeared in Jersey Boys both in Las Vegas and on the second national tour. His other stage credits include the national tours of Wicked, The Lion King, Spamalot, The Crucible and more.



Dromard played Tommy DeVito in the closing cast of Broadway's Jersey Boys. His other stage credits include the Broadway production of Mary Poppins, Wicked, Hairspray, Mamma, Mia!, Oklahoma, West Side Story, Gypsy, The Boy from Oz and White Christmas.



Edwards has previously toured the country with Jersey Boys, Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Camelot. Jeacoma also toured with the national tour production of Jersey Boys.



Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, the show has a book by Elice and Marshall Brickman and features hit songs including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “Working My Way Back to You.”



Jersey Boys opened on Broadway in 2005 and took home four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The original production featured a star-in-the-making performance by John Lloyd Young as Frankie Valli (who netted a slew of awards, including the Tony) along with a Tony-winning turn from Christian Hoff as Tommy DeVito, with Daniel Reichard as Bob Gaudio and J. Robert Spencer as Nick Massi.



Additional casting will be announced at a later date.