Odds & Ends: New York Stage & Film to Honor Mean Girls Mastermind Tina Fey & More

Mean Girls Creator Tina Fey Will Get Fancy for New York Stage & Film Gala

Time to reward all that hard work on the Mean Girls musical with a swanky evening out! This year’s New York Stage & Film gala will honor Emmy winner Tina Fey as well as Audible Founder & CEO Don Katz. The event will take place at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on December 5. Talk about a fetch fête!



Judy Parker Gaudio Is Dead at 79

Judy Parker Gaudio passed away from respiratory complications on September 14. The chart-topping hit writer penned anthems from the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, including “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” and “Who Loves You.” She is survived by her husband Bob Gaudio, a founding member of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Her beautiful music will live on when Jersey Boys bows once more at New World Stages this fall.



Dreamgirls’ Amber Riley & More Will Saaang on Songs from the Stage

This is the ultimate West End leading lady squad! Dreamgirls Olivier winner Amber Riley, The Bodyguard’s powerhouse alum Beverley Knight and Beautiful’s former headliner Cassidy Janson will lend their golden pipes to Songs From the Stage. The album will include their renditions of beloved showtunes like “One Night Only,” “Seasons of Love,” “Helpless,” “Falling Slowly” and more. The album will drop on November 17 and is available for preorder via Amazon UK.



Lillias White, Will Roland & More to Perform at the Venetian Room

Lillias White busting out some Ella Fitzgerald? Sign us up! The Tony winner is scheduled to perform at the Venetian Room in San Francisco on September 24; she will headline Ella Fitzgerald: A Centennial Celebration. She’s not the only Broadway so-and-so that’ll be bringing down the house at the venue. Brian Stokes Mitchell grabs the mic on October 29, siblings Adam and Arielle Jacobs will pair up on November 20 and Dear Evan Hansen vlogger Will Roland rock the house on February 11, 2018.



Oedipus El Rey Extends Through December 3

The Juan Castano-led production of Oedipus El Rey has extended before its first bow. The Public Theater production, which also stars Fun Home and Sweet Charity alum Joel Perez, Sandra Delgado, Julio Monge, Brian Quijada, Reza Salazar and Juan Francisco Villa, was previously scheduled to run from October 3 through November 19. Oedipus El Rey will now play through December 3. Opening night of this classic Greek tragedy is set for October 24.



P.S. It’s Billy Porter’s birthday! On top of strutting our stuff in Lola-worthy shoes and pouring drinks in celebration of the Kinky Boots Tony winner, we’ll also be blasting his first album, Billy Porter: Untitled, which turns 20 today.