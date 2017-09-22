Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Broadway's The Children
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 22, 2017

Tickets are on sale for the American premiere by Lucy Kirkwood's The Children. James Macdonald directs the production, which begins previews on November 28 and opens on December 14 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

A transfer from London’s Royal Court Theatre, the new play will feature original London stars Francesca Annis, Ron Cook and Deborah Findlay. 

In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they’re shocked to discover the real reason for her visit.

The creative team will include Miriam Buether (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design) and Max Pappenheim (sound design).

Lucy Kirkwood
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

The Children

Manhattan Theatre Club presents Lucy Kirkwood's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Gender-Swapped Company with Patti LuPone Heading to the West End
  2. Rank the Top 10 Broadway Stars You Want to See Return to Their Original Roles
  3. Sunday in the Park with George Cast Recording Gets Release Date
  4. War Paint, Starring Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole, Sets Closing Date
  5. Bradley Cooper 's A Star Is Born Moves Release Date to Summer 2018

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical A Bronx Tale Frozen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps