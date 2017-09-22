Tickets Are Now on Sale for Broadway's The Children

Tickets are on sale for the American premiere by Lucy Kirkwood's The Children. James Macdonald directs the production, which begins previews on November 28 and opens on December 14 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



A transfer from London’s Royal Court Theatre, the new play will feature original London stars Francesca Annis, Ron Cook and Deborah Findlay.



In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they’re shocked to discover the real reason for her visit.



The creative team will include Miriam Buether (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design) and Max Pappenheim (sound design).