Charm, Starring Sandra Caldwell, Extends Off-Broadway
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 22, 2017
Sandra Caldwell & Lauren F. Walker in off-Broadway's 'Charm'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

After opening this week off-Broadway, the NYC debut of Philip Dawkins' transgender-themed play Charm will extend through October 15. The play, starring Sandra Caldwell, was originally scheduled to run through October 8 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Performances began on August 31.

Caldwell is joined onstage by Michael David Baldwin, Jojo Brown, Marky Irene Diven, Michael Lorz, Hailie Sahar, Kelli Simpkins, Marquise Vilson and Lauren F. Walker.

In Charm, when Mama Darleena Andrews (Caldwell)—a 67-year-old, black, transgender woman—takes it upon herself to teach an etiquette class at Chicago’s LGBTQ community center, the idealistic teachings of Emily Post clash with the very real life challenges of identity, poverty and prejudice faced by her students. Charm is inspired by the true story of Miss Gloria Allen and her work at Chicago’s Center on Halsted.

Charm

Philip Dawkins' transgender-themed play, inspired by the true story of Miss Gloria Allen.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
