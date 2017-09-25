Broadway BUZZ

The Story of Tonight! Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale Tie the Knot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 25, 2017
Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

A toast to the groom...to the bride! Broadway's Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale were married on September 24. Stage and screen favorite Jesse Tyler Ferguson broke the news with an adorable post from the wedding.

The pair was engaged in 2016. Soo's Hamilton BFF Jonathan Groff introduced them. Both stage faves will be starring on the Great White Way this fall: Soo is set to appear in The Parisian Woman, while Pasquale will headline Junk.

Soo received a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton. She starred in Amélie last season on Broadway. She broke out onto the New York stage scene as Natasha in the off-Broadway run of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.

Pasquale has appeared on the Great White Way in The Bridges of Madison County and Reasons to Be Pretty. His off-Broadway credits include The Robber Bridegroom, The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide, A Soldier's Play, A Man of No Importance and more.  On screen, he has appeared in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, Do No Harm, Bloodline, Billions, The Good Wife, Rescue Me and more.

Congratulations to the newlyweds! May you always be satisfied.

 

 

