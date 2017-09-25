Exclusive! See Patti LuPone & Seth Rudetsky Celebrate Deconstructing Patti at Sardi's

Between the star-studded Broadway Flea Market and Patti LuPone hitting the stage to revisit some of her most iconic roles, September 24 was a great day for theater fans in New York City. The two-time Tony winner and War Paint star took the Nederlander Theatre stage on Sunday evening to sing and share stories from her luminous Broadway career. Seth Rudetsky joined her for Deconstructing Patti, An Evening of Broadway Songs and Stories. The one-night-only event benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Post-show, the pair hugged it out at Sardi's, and Broadway.com was in on the action to snap a sweet pic. Bravo to LuPone and Rudetsky for taking the stage for a great cause!