Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Exclusive! See Patti LuPone & Seth Rudetsky Celebrate Deconstructing Patti at Sardi's
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 25, 2017
Patti LuPone & Seth Rudetsky
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Between the star-studded Broadway Flea Market and Patti LuPone hitting the stage to revisit some of her most iconic roles, September 24 was a great day for theater fans in New York City. The two-time Tony winner and War Paint star took the Nederlander Theatre stage on Sunday evening to sing and share stories from her luminous Broadway career. Seth Rudetsky joined her for Deconstructing Patti, An Evening of Broadway Songs and Stories. The one-night-only event benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Post-show, the pair hugged it out at Sardi's, and Broadway.com was in on the action to snap a sweet pic. Bravo to LuPone and Rudetsky for taking the stage for a great cause!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale Tie the Knot
  2. Season of Love! Tony Winner Idina Menzel Weds Aaron Lohr
  3. Two-Time Tony Winner John Cullum to Join Waitress
  4. Gender-Swapped Company with Patti LuPone Heading to the West End
  5. The Parisian Woman, Starring Uma Thurman, Delays Start Date

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical A Bronx Tale Frozen Kinky Boots Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps