Two-Time Tony Winner John Cullum to Join Sara Bareilles-Scored Waitress
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 25, 2017
John Cullum
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Order up! Two-time Tony winner John Cullum is set to join Broadway's Waitress. He will join the cast in the role of Joe, the cantankerous owner of Joe's Pie Diner, beginning on October 5 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Cullum's career has spanned over 50 years. He won Tony Awards for his performances in On the Twentieth Century and Shenandoah and received Tony nominations for On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Urinetown and 110 in the Shade. His other numerous Broadway credits include 1776, Man of La Mancha, Aspects of Love, The Scottsboro Boys, Show Boat, Camelot and more; he recreated his role as Edward Rutledge in the film adaptation of 1776. His other screen credits include Kill Your Darlings, The Night Listener, The Notorious Bettie Page, All the Way Home, The Secret Life of Algernon, Hawaii, ER and more.

Waitress, based on the film of the same name, features a book by Jessie Nelson and a Tony-nominated score by Sara Bareilles. The cast features former Broadway.com vlogger Betsy Wolfe as Jenna, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Will Swenson as Earl, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Maia Nkenge Wilson as Becky, Eric Anderson as Cal and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie.

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
