The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Stars You Want to See Return to Their Original Roles
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 25, 2017

Happy Monday, Broadway fans! We hope you had the best time at the 2017 Broadway Flea Market. We're pumped up for this week because Kinky Boots' original stars Billy Porter and Stark Sands are coming back to the boards. On September 26, the pair will rock the red boots once more in their original roles as Lola and Charlie Price (respectively) in the Tony-winning tuner at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. In honor of this fabulous return, we asked you which other Broadway star should return to their original role in a currently running Broadway production. Your top 10 picks include a certified genius, seven Tony winners (one of which appears twice in your top 10) and a Schuyler Sister that really knows how to werk! 

10. Jessie Mueller, Beautiful



9. Josh Gad, The Book of Mormon



8. Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton



7. James Monroe Iglehart, Aladdin



6. Jessie Mueller, Waitress



5. Andrew Rannells, The Book of Mormon



4. Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton



3. Kristin Chenoweth, Wicked



2. Idina Menzel, Wicked



1. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

