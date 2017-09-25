Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Grosses: Come From Away Soars at the Box Office
The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 25, 2017
Jenn Colella & the cast of 'Come From Away'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Tony-nominated musical Come From Away welcomed many to the rock last week. The production soared to the number one slot by capacity (101.85%). Come From Away also brought in $1,310,806, exceeding its potential of $1,260,966. The usual suspects also grabbed top spots, including Hamilton, Hello, Dolly!, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, The Book of Mormon and Wicked. A Doll's House, Part 2, which played its final performance on September 24, had a bump up from its previous week to $332,574.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 24:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,932,833)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,317,150)
3. The Lion King ($1,859,496)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,672,109)
5. Wicked ($1,408,133)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($332,574)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($297,081)
3. 1984 ($271,920)
2. Time and the Conways ($264,917)
1. The Terms of My Surrender ($260,295)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away(101.85%)
2. Hamilton (101.81%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.75%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.16%)
5. The Lion King (100.97%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (67.62%)
4. Cats (63.92%)
3. Miss Saigon (60.53%)
2. School of Rock (58.98%)
1. 1984 (56.92%)

Source: The Broadway League

